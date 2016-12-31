Khloe Kardashian 'freaking out' about Lamar Odom's reality TV show

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is "freaking out" about her former husband Lamar Odom's new reality TV show.

Odom, who suffered a drugs and alcohol overdose, has inked a deal for a docu-series about his recovery. However, Khloe reportedly wants to stop it, reports hollywoodlife.com.

"Khloe is freaking out that he's going to spill some dirt on her and her family on camera," a source told OK! Magazine.

"She's already contacted her lawyers to see if she can stop the show from going forward," the source added.