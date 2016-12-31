Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick 'stronger and healthier'

Los Angeles: Reality TV stars Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly "stronger and healthier" together than "ever before".

The couple has been known for their on and off relationship, but managed to put their differences aside to celebrate Christmas season with their three children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

According to a source, they are now "getting along great".

"Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around," the source told hollywoodlife.com.

"She sees how much happier their children are when he's around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before," the source added.