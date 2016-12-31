George Michael autopsy 'inconclusive'

London: An autopsy on the British singer and songwriter George Michael who died on Christmas Day aged 53, has proved "inconclusive" and will require further tests, according to police report.

The star was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, by his partner, Lebanese Fadi Fawad, EFE news reported.

Michael is believed to have died of heart failure and to date any "suspicious" circumstances in his death have been ruled out.

"The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks," a spokesman for the Thames Valley police said.

The same police source confirmed the death of the British singer "is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."

The musician's publicist said that both Michael's family and friends had been "touched beyond words" by the "incredible outpouring of love" from fans.

The singer, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, was one of the most recognisable pop stars of the 1980s and 1990s, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide during his career.

His partner, Fadi Fawad, referred to Michael as "a beautiful person" and a "kind and generous man".