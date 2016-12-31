Australian singer Sia files for divorce
Sia filed the documents citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split

Los Angeles: Popular Australian singer Sia Furler has filed for divorce from husband Erik Anders Lang due to irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage.

The 41-year-old "Chandelier" hitmaker filed the documents on Friday here, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, reports tmz.com.

The divorce marks the end of the pair's two-year union - after they tied the knot at Palm Springs, California in August 2014.

The two announced they were headed for splitsville earlier this month, saying "after much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends".

