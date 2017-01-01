Los Angeles: Actor Elijah Wood wants to open a restaurant and record shop.

The 35-year-old has a lot of interests outside of his career, and finds himself happy while performing as a DJ, though he is also keen to branch out into other businesses, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I DJ as a hobby, which has increasingly become a source of enjoyment and expression. I've always wanted to open a restaurant as I'd love to marry the creativity of designing a space while giving a great chef a place to create," Wood told Empire magazine.

"And opening a record store is something I've wanted to do since I was a teenager. Certainly no shortage of things I've dreamed about," he added.