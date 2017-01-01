Singer Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Los Angeles: Singer Kylie Minogue wants things to "settle down" in 2017.

Kylie, who got engaged to boyfriend Joshua Sasse after just five months of dating in February 2016, has had a "crazy" 2016 filled with "great moments", but she is hoping things are less eventful in 2017, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I've had a lot of great moments in 2016, it's been a bit crazy. I hope that in 2017 things settle down," she told HELLO! Magazine.

However, the 48-year-old has a lot of things she wants to achieve in her professional life in 2017.

"I'd love to make a new pop album and go on tour. I'm also thinking -- by popular demand -- of bringing back my lingerie line," she said.