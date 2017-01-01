Musician-actress Courtney Love's dress row

Los Angeles: Musician-actress Courtney Love didn't speak to her friend and actress Amanda DeCadenet for five years after she failed to return their dresses to a hire store.

The duo famously donned matching outfits to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 1995 and though they had a great time at the bash, they fell out soon after over a staggering 20,000 pounds bill, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I had tickets to the Vanity Fair Oscars party and we went to one of the oldest costume stores in Hollywood and rented matching dresses and tiaras," Courtney said.

Also read: Singer Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

"I had to go to Germany the next day so I thought Amanda was going to be returning the clothes. But then we got stuck with the 20,000 pounds bill as no one returned the dresses. We talk now, but I didn't speak to her for like five years after that," she added.