Singer Mariah Carey slammed for New Year Eve meltdown

New York: Singer Mariah Carey was trashed on social media after she walked off the stage in Times Square due to a technical default during her performance.

Carey walked off during the New Year Eve telecast on ABC channel after the wrong lip-synced track was played during her show. She appeared flustered and on the verge of tears as she declined to sing some lines of her songs, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The singer stormed around the stage, repeatedly asking for the monitors to be turned on during her performance, before trying to rescue her set by dancing briefly.

However, she didn't last long, and then said into her microphone: "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

She then remained on stage as one more song played before walking off in a huff.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Carey's meltdown became the most trending topic on Twitter, with commenters trashing the songstress.

"Hellen Keller could have lip-synced to Mariah Carey better than Mariah Carey can lip sync to Mariah Carey," wrote one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user wrote that the "jihadist group ISIS claimed responsibility" for the meltdown.

"Who needs to drop the ball for New Year's when Mariah Carey already covered it," tweeted another user.

Others compared her to infamous lip-syncers like Ashley Simpson and 1980s pop duo Milli Vanilli.