Actor Benedict Cumberbatch related to Sherlock Holmes creator?

London: Genealogy detectives have discovered that British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrays Sherlock Holmes in TV series ‘Sherlock’, is distantly related to the author who created the iconic character more than a century ago.

According to the website Ancestry.com, Cumberbatch, 40, and the late Arthur Conan Doyle, who died in 1930, were 16th cousins, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The Emmy-winning TV series ‘Sherlock’ will be back on the Indian small screen with season four next year. It will air from January 7, 2017, on AXN.

Also read: 'Sherlock' might end with season four

Ancestry.com wasn't asked to dig into the backgrounds of Cumberbatch and Doyle, but its researchers love both -- the series and historical puzzles, said spokesman Dallin Hatch.

They haven't told the actor of the connection