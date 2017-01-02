Jennifer Lopez and Drake's relationship not a publicity gimmick

Los Angeles: Singer Jennifer Lopez and rapper-singer Drake's relationship is not a publicity gimmick, claim their friends.

The duo turned the music industry upside down with after announcing their romance with a cosy selfie — but some people had their doubts. There were also speculations that it's all a publicity stunt for an upcoming collaboration or reality show.

According to several sources to E! News, the couple are 100 per cent legit, and not a professional ploy to promote any type of business like many are assuming, reports mirror.co.uk.

They also think that Lopez will get back together with her former boyfriend Casper Smart.

"I think she and Casper will get back together. He's a great guy and she knows it. They just need a break right now," they claimed.

But another source told the website that they will never get back together.