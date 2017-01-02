Actress Deepika Padukone nervous yet excited about Hollywood debut

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone says she is nervous and excited about her Hollywood debut 'xXx - Return of Xander Cage' that stars Vin Diesel.

"I am really excited. This is my Hollywood debut. I am very nervous, but I am also very excited. And today is the beginning to that journey. Hopefully, we will be coming to India soon," Deepika said on January 1 before leaving for abroad to kick-start the film's promotion.

"In terms of promotion, first we will head to Mexico. As far as the release is concerned, we will first release the movie in India. While shooting the film, I discussed this with my unit... that it would be great to first release it in India and I am happy that it is finally happening," she added.

After her Hollywood debut later this month, Deepika will be known for being more than a Bollywood actress.

Talking about it, she said: "I think I'd like to be known as a good person and a good actor. But I also feel very proud that I get to represent my country, especially in this kind of action franchise of the film."

"I am really excited. I am also very sure we will enjoy this film because of its content. There is a lot of action, adventure in the film, which we have not seen in Indian films before. So, I can't wait to bring this movie to India and show it to everyone."

'xXx: Return of Xander Cage', helmed by D.J. Caruso, also stars Donnie Yen and Samuel L. Jackson.