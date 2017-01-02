Legendary writer Stan Lee has no plans to slow down
Legendary writer Stan Lee, who turned 94 last week says he wants to keep on creating characters.

New Delhi: Stan Lee turned 94 last week, but the legendary writer has no plans to slow down. He says he wants to keep on creating characters.

"I plan to keep creating characters with my company POW! Entertainment. We just launched a new animated series called 'Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders', a new digital graphic novel 'God Woke', and our TV show "Lucky Man" is going into its second season," Lee told IANS in an email interview from Los Angeles.

Lee, whose given name is Stanley Martin Lieber, is a comic-book writer, editor, publisher, media producer, television host, actor and former president and chairman of Marvel Comics.

He has worked with several artists, most notably Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, to co-create Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and many other characters.

Lee, who turned a year older on December 28 last year, added that he loves his work and feels very fortunate to carry on with it.

 

 

