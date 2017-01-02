Singer Ed Sheeran to release new music soon

Los Angeles: Singer Ed Sheeran, who took a break from social media and the public eye for the last 12 months, will unveil new music on Friday.

The singer uploaded a silent video on Twitter on New Year's Day to update his fans about his upcoming work, reports mirror.co.uk.

In the video, the star held up a piece of paper that read: "New music coming Friday."

It comes after he recently dropped a hint about his next album as he changed all his social media profile pictures to blue squares.

Songwriter Amy Wadge, who wrote 'Thinking out loud' with Sheeran, last week confirmed "his album is done". She added it will "break the internet" when it's released.

He came out of temporary retirement to pen 'When Christmas comes around', the single of 'The X Factor' winner Matt Terry.