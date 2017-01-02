George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz blames hacker for suicide tweets

London: George Michael‘s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has denied tweeting that the late singer attempted suicide many times. He said his Twitter account was hacked.

In a statement to mirror.co.uk, Fawaz, whose account has been closed down after the messages were posted on New Year's Day, said: "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed.

"It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30 a.m. to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."

A series of tweets appearing on Fawaz's account claimed the singer killed himself after a number of attempts at his life.

The tweets said: "Not sure who that nasty close friend of George, but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed.

"The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed.

"We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day."

Fawaz used the same account last week to reveal that he found Michael dead in bed. \