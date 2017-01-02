Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth spark wedding rumours
Monday, January 2, 2017 - 17:38
Miley Cyrus has sparked speculation she is married to actor Liam Hemsworth after she called his family her "in-laws"

San Diego: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has sparked speculation she is married to actor Liam Hemsworth after she called his family her "in-laws" on social media.

The couple celebrated the New Year's Eve with their family, including her mother Tish Cyrus, his mother Leonie Hemsworth, his brother Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky, at a party here.

The couple got into the festive spirit as documented in photos shared by Miley on Instagram. One photo showed them sharing a passionate kiss in front of a giant "Happy New Year" sign, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She also bragged about her "hot" fiance.

Fans were quick to speculate that Miley and Liam secretly got hitched after she posted a photo of their mothers hugging along with caption, "Family! #inlaws (no law)."

Miley shared two photos with her mother at the gold-themed party.

Pataky also posted some images taken there.

"Golden New Year with the family!" she wrote alongside one photo.

According to a source, Miley and Liam made sure to clear their family's schedules just in time for the lavish celebration.

