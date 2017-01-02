TV personality Lauren Conrad expecting first child with William Tell

By
| Monday, January 2, 2017 - 17:52
First Published |
Lauren Conrad, William Tell, TV personality, William Tell, Instagram, Los Angeles, Entertainment News

TV personality Lauren Conrad has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

Los Angeles: TV personality Lauren Conrad has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

Conrad broke the news on Instagram on January 1 morning by sharing the photograph of her sonogram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet," Conrad wrote alongside the image.

Also read: Singer Pink and husband Carey Hart welcomes second child

Conrad married the former Something Corporate guitarist in 2014. 

After their wedding, she had said she wasn't in a rush to get pregnant. She wanted to enjoy her career and honeymoon phase before having a new addition to her family.

Tags:
Lauren Conrad, William Tell, TV personality, instagram, Los Angeles, Entertainment news
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.