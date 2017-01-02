TV personality Lauren Conrad expecting first child with William Tell

Los Angeles: TV personality Lauren Conrad has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell.

Conrad broke the news on Instagram on January 1 morning by sharing the photograph of her sonogram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet," Conrad wrote alongside the image.

Conrad married the former Something Corporate guitarist in 2014.

After their wedding, she had said she wasn't in a rush to get pregnant. She wanted to enjoy her career and honeymoon phase before having a new addition to her family.