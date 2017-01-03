'Wanted' actor Liam Neeson finds director JA Bayona a bit like Martin Scorsese

Los Angeles: Actor Liam Neeson finds Hollywood director JA Bayona a bit like Oscar winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

Neeson, who features in Bayona's directorial "A Monster Calls", says the filmmaker "eats, sleeps and drinks movies", read a statement from the makers.

"Bayona is a real cinema talent. Occasionally, you get to work with directors who are steeped in the love of what they do, and Bayona is one of those. He's a walking film encyclopedia. He's a bit like Martin Scorsese in that way," Neeson said.

"He's also very sensitive. He takes care of, guides, and nurtures his actors and that's what I always hope a director will do. He allows you to experiment, so you both can get at the truth of what a scene is - and he will try for as long as it takes. I love working with a director like that," added the "Taken 2" actor, who worked with Scorsese in "Silence".

Distributed by Focus Features, "A Monster Calls" is a fantasy drama film which also stars Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Toby Kebbell, Lewis MacDougall, and Geraldine Chaplin.

"A Monster Calls" will release in India on Friday.