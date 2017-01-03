Radio Jockey-turned-actor Ramesh Thilak to enter into wedlock with Navalakshmi

Chennai: Popular Radio Jockey-turned-actor Ramesh Thilak, last seen in latest Tamil horror-comedy "Mo", will enter into wedlock with Radio Jockey (RJ) Navalakshmi later this year.

"Happy New Year to all. Starting this year in this fashion. She's Navalakshmi," Ramesh wrote on his Twitter page and shared her picture.

According to a source close to Ramesh, he's been in a relationship with Navalakshmi, a popular city-based RJ, for a while.

"They've been seeing each other for quite some time. It's with the consent of their families, they have finally decided to get hitched," the source said.

Best known for his role in Tamil comedy "Soodhu Kavvum", Ramesh has a bevy of interesting projects in his kitty.

He's currently shooting for Nayanthara-starrer Tamil thriller "Imaikaa Nodigal", and will also be part of Jayam Ravi's upcoming space thriller "Tik Tik Tik".