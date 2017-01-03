Yummy mummy! Danielle Lloyd flaunts her curves in a red hot swimsuit

Dubai: Former glamour model Danielle Lloyd was on a roll during her vacation in Dubai flaunting her ample curves in a red hot swimsuit.

33-year-old English stunner has recently admitted to gaining ‘stone and a half’ and did not shy away from shutterbags as she graciously posed doing yoga.

Danielle Lloyd is currently spending leisure time in Dubai along with her fiancé Michael O’Neil and 3 sons.

Ex-wife of footballer Jamie O’Hara has been vocal about having another child, preferably a daughter, saying, "The boys would love another sibling and keep asking me when it’s going to happen – it’s so sweet."