Goa to host international film festival on Mother Teresa

Panaji: The Roman Catholic Church in Goa is hosting a Mother Teresa International Film Festival later this week, which will screen Indian and international films based on the life and work of the Albanian-born saint.

A press statement issued by the Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media, Goa, said that the aim of the festival "is to make known the life and works of Mother Teresa so that all may be inspired by her life to serve the society".

The event is a part of a series of celebratory events being organised by the Church in honour of Mother Teresa, the statement added.

As part of the festival, films will be screened at venues in Panaji as well as Margao town in South Goa, 35 kms from here.

Also Read: Singer Rebecca Ferguson wants to sing protest song at Trump's inauguration

Some of the films which will be screened at the six-day festival, which kicks off on January 5, are "In the name of God's poor" (USA), "All for God's Love" (India), "Mother Teresa and Me" (UK), "The Fifth World" (Spain) and "Nirmal Hriday" (India).

Mother Teresa was canonised as a saint by Pope Francis in September last year.