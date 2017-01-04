Model Danielle Lloyd feels disgusted by her body because of plastic surgery

London: Model Model Danielle Lloyd says she is "disgusted" by her body and wishes someone had warned her about the "horrors of plastic surgery".

The 33-year-old spoke about it to Closer magazine, reports mirror.co.uk.

"I wish I'd never messed with my body in the first place. I feel disgusted at the thought that I've done this to myself. I know it's my fault, but I wish someone had warned me about the horrors of plastic surgery when I was in my 20s," Lloyd said.

The mother-of-three, who was crowned Miss England before competing for Miss World in 2004, was left "absolutely devastated" after one of her breast implants exploded in 2012. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors discovered that a blood clot had formed beneath her muscle, forcing them to remove the implants completely.

Lloyd, who had taken her breasts from a B cup to a D cup with her first breast enlargement surgery, was then left with AA cup.