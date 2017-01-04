Hollywood director Ridley Scott not a fan of superhero movies
Los Angeles: Hollywood director Ridley Scott, known for his sci-fi films like 'Alien', 'Blade Runner' and 'The Martian', is not a fan of movies based on superheroes.

Scott says he has turned down the chance of working on a comic book blockbuster "several times" before, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Superhero movies are not my kind of thing, that's why I've never really done one. I've been asked several times, but I can't believe in the thin, gossamer tight-rope of the non-reality of the situation of the superhero," Scott told Digital Spy magazine.

Scott believes his 1982 classic 'Blade Runner', which starred Harrison Ford is closest to a comic strip, so he is certain he could make a great superhero film if he wanted to.

"I've done that kind of movie - 'Blade Runner' really is a comic strip when you think about it, it's a dark story told in an unreal world. You could almost put Batman or Superman in that world, that atmosphere, except I'd have a f***ing good story, as opposed to no story," Scott said. 

