Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon's daughter slammed for sharing son's story

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon's daughter and actress Eva Amurri Martino faced criticism following her revelation that her son, Major James, suffered a crack on his head after a night nurse dropped him just after Thanksgiving last year.

Martino took to Instagram to respond to "cruel" critics who criticised her for sharing her three months old son's story with everyone, reports usmagazine.com.

"To those who have expressed judgement, cruelty, and criticism of me, my choices, or my fragility during this time - I'm not going to justify myself to you," Martino, who is married to retired American soccer player Kyle Martino, wrote alongside a photograph of her cradling her son on Monday.

"But I sincerely wish that 2017 brings you enough self love and confidence that you no longer feel the need to tear down another person during their darkest moment," she added.