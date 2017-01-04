Actor Mark Hamill pens tribute to 'Star Wars' late co-star Carrie Fisher

Los Angeles: Actor Mark Hamill has written an emotional goodbye letter to his 'Star Wars' late co-star and friend Carrie Fisher, who passed away last week age 60.

The letter has been published by hollywoodreporter.com.

"When you were in her good graces, you couldn't have more fun with any person on the planet… And then you could go 180 degrees opposite, where you were furious with one another and wouldn't speak for weeks and weeks," wrote Hamill, who played Fisher's onscreen brother in the 'Star Wars' movies.

"But that's all part of what makes a relationship complete. It's not all one sided. Like I say, she was a handful. She was high maintenance. But my life would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn't been the friend that she was.

"She was able to make you feel like you were the most important thing in her life,' Hamill explained. 'I think that's a really rare quality," he added.

The actor recalled the first time he met Fisher when she was 19 and he was 24. He recounted how they went for dinner the night before they began filming 'Star Wars'.

"I mean she was just so instantly ingratiating and funny and outspoken. She had a way of just being so brutally candid. She was telling me stuff about her stepfather, about her mom, about her father Eddie Fisher - it was just harrowing in its detail.

"I kept thinking, 'Should I know this?' I mean, I wouldn't have shared that with somebody that I had trusted for years and years and years. But she was the opposite. She just sucked you into her world. I was just in awe of her. She was so committed to joy and fun and embracing life," he wrote.