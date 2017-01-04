Singer Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are blessed with a son
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Singer Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are blessed with a son, whom they have named Eissa Al Mana

Los Angeles: Singer Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are blessed with a son, whom they have named Eissa Al Mana.

The baby was born on Tuesday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Jackson's representative said in a statement: "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

The 50-year-old had been keeping out of the spotlight during her pregnancy, but in November 2016, she posted on social media saying that she was "doing well".

Jackson confirmed her pregnancy in October 2016.

