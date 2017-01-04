Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om gets injured during task

Mumbai: Swami Om, one of the most controversial contestants in Big Boss 10 house, has injured himself after a fight with the fellow contestant Nitibha Kaul.

On the day 2 of Maalgadi task, Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manu, Manveer and Nitibha were all given umbrellas to get some shade. However, Swami Om tried to snatch Nitibha’s umbrella.

Manu went to help Nitibha to get back the umbrella and hen all three began to tug at the umbrella, Swami hurt himself and started bleeding.

Swami started yelling and asked Bigg Boss to take strict action against Manu and Nitibha. However, Bigg Boss rebuked him for not following the rules.

Swami has already been warned innumerable times, both by the housemates and by the show host Salman Khan over his inappropriate behaviour which has come to the forefront during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house.