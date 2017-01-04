Renowned sitar player Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan dead
By
| Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 21:04
First Published |
Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Ustad Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Mumbai, Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan death, Halim Jaffer dead, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Mughal E Azam, Entertainment news

Sitar player Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan died at his Bandra residence after a brief illness.

Mumbai: Renowned sitar player Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, - the last survivor of the 'Sitar Trinity' of India along with the late Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan - died here on Wednesday after a brief illness, a family member said. He was 88.
 
He breathed his last at his Bandra residence around 5 pm, his son and eminent sitar player Zunain A. Khan told IANS. 
 
 
Conferred with the Padmashri, Padma Bhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi awards, Khan hailed from the Indore Gharana and is credited for innovating the unique music style of 'Jafferkhani Baaj'.
 
Born in Jawra, Madhya Pradesh, he, during his music career spanning over six decades, played the sitar for various Bollywood films, including "Mughal-E-Azam", "Kohinoor", "Goonj Uthi Shehnai" and "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje", among many others.
 
 
Tags:
Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Ustad Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan death, Halim Jaffer dead, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Mughal E Azam, Mumbai
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.