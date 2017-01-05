Jasmine Waltz more plastic than me: Katie Price

Los Angeles: Television personality Katie Price, who made a guest appearance on Celebrity Big Brother's sister show "Big Brother's Bit on the Side", has called actress Jasmine Waltz more plastic than her.

Price has never been one to mince words. On Tuesday evening, while appraising the current crop of contestants on "Celebrity Big Brother", she slammed Waltz, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Making a guest appearance on the show, the former glamour model, 38, slammed her penchant for cosmetic surgery by saying: "Is it Jasmine the real one?. It looks like a plastic one! More plastic than me! She's beautiful but she's definitely had stuff done."

Price further said, "She doesn't care what she does... says me lately, which was the old me. She wants to cause trouble, she doesn't care. She'll get off with people, p*** on people, do whatever."