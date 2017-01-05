Anna Kendrick hates when actors talk about sexism

Los Angeles: Actress Anna Kendrick doesn't "want to hear" actors talking about sexism. Talking about the issue of sexism in Hollywood, Kendrick said that she doesn't want actors to talk about their experiences because they are "in such positions of privilege", and she would rather hear about sexism "in other fields" and jobs.

"It shouldn't be the most important conversation about sexism -- because no one really wants to f*****g hear actors talk about this, because we are in such positions of privilege," Kendrick told Glamour magazine.

"I would love to hear more about sexism that exists in other fields and how we can address that - but we keep getting asked about it," she added.