After Yeezy's, rapper Kanye West working on new apparel line

Los Angeles: Rapper Kanye West is working on a new collection for his apparel and footwear brand Yeezy, says a source.

"He sounded great. He said he was trying to put less stuff on his schedule and be a little bit more restful. He's scheduling less meetings and he said he was feeling much better," a source told pagesix.com.

Kanye was back in the studio after he got discharged from a Los Angeles hospital in late November 2016 following an alleged breakdown.

"He was still going 100 miles per hour with work. People were concerned that he was going right back to his schedule. He's been trying to not take as many meetings," the source said.

Fashion is said to be a top priority for the rapper.

"He has been working on his Yeezy 'Season 5' line, but is also launching another apparel line," the source said.

However, it's unclear if Kanye will present a Yeezy collection at New York Fashion Week in February.