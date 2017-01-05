Nicole Kidman says she gets anxious when husband Keith Urban doesn't answer calls
By
| Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 07:41
First Published |
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman husband, Celebrity marriage, Keith Urban Nicole Kidman,

The actress says she keeps calling when her spouse fails to acknowledge her attempts

Los Angeles: Actress Nicole Kidman says she gets anxious when her husband and singer Keith Urban doesn't answer his phone.
 
In an interview with W Magazine, the actress says she keeps calling when her spouse fails to acknowledge her attempts to get through to him, reports dailymail.co.uk. 
 
Kidman said: "When people say they will do something and they don't. And I know it's terribly demanding, but I don't like it when my husband doesn't answer his phone. I have to keep calling and calling, and I get anxious. Does that make me high-maintenance?"
 
However, the 49-year-old actress - who has Isabella, 24, and Conor, 21, with former husband Tom Cruise and daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6, with Urban - isn't always mad at her husband.
 
She said: "When I turned 40, my husband, Keith, drove me up to the top of this small hill in Australia and sat me down. He had put together this huge fireworks display. It was just for the two of us! It was sexy." 
Tags:
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman husband, Celebrity marriage, Keith Urban Nicole Kidman
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.