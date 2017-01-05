Remo D'Souza says it won't be a tough job to direct Salman Khan

Mumbai: Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza is looking forward to team up with Salman Khan for an upcoming movie, and he doesn't think it would be difficult to work with the superstar.

"Salman Khan is my favourite actor. It is always exciting and a new experience for me whenever I choreograph for him. I see myself as a big fan of Salman. He is very dear to me. And when you get to direct a person who is very close to you, nothing is better than that. I am very excited and hope the film starts soon," Remo said at the launch of his app here.

Asked about the genre, the "ABCD" director said: "Salman has worked in almost every genre. So I want to make a dance-based film with him. Hopefully, I will direct him for a dance drama. We have a great bonding which I realised during choreographing him. I feel there will be no difficulty in directing him."

Remo's recent post on Instagram, in which he says that he is in search of an actor who can also dance, indicates he is prepping for his dream project.

Besides, Remo also spoke about his next project where he will be working with Ajay Devgn. Sooraj Pancholi will play younger brother to Ajay in the film.

"I will be meeting Ajay sir soon. I am very excited to work with him. He is also my favourite. It is a very interesting script. There is a little confusion regarding the dates but we will be solving it soon," Remo said.