Dangal dethrones Sultan! Crosses Rs 300 crore mark to become 2016's highest grosser

Mumbai: Aamir Khan's Christmas delight 'Dangal' has created history by becoming the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 300-Crore-Club in less than two weeks.

Dangal crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in just 13 days and is now the 4th Bollywood movie to do so.

For Aamir, it’s his second triple century after entering the club earlier with ‘PK’ starring Anushka Sharma a couple of years ago.

Considered as Bollywood's most elite and exclusive club, the 300 cr - club, is currently dominated by Salman Khan's Sultan (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) followed by Aamir's PK (2014) and now Dangal.