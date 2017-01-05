Akshay Kumar blasts Bengaluru molestation incident; requests women to learn martial arts

Mumbai: In the wake of mass molestation that occurred in Bengaluru on New Year, many celebrities have condemned the heinous act and the latest to join is Akshay Kumar.

The ‘Gabbar is Back’ actor took his dissent to the social media platform Twitter and released a video blasting out the incident and people responsible for it.

The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2017

The video shows Akshay Kumar saying, “The incident makes me feel we are evolving backwards, from humans to animals, rather beasts because even animals are better."

Also Read: Dangal dethrones Sultan! Crosses Rs 300 crore mark to become 2016's highest grosser

The ‘Khiladi’ also advised woman to hone their martial arts skills in order to fend off perverts.