Akshay Kumar blasts Bengaluru molestation incident; requests women to learn martial arts
By
| Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 14:03
First Published |
The ‘Khiladi’ also advised woman to hone their martial arts skills in order to fend off perverts.

Mumbai: In the wake of mass molestation that occurred in Bengaluru on New Year, many celebrities have condemned the heinous act and the latest to join is Akshay Kumar.

The ‘Gabbar is Back’ actor took his dissent to the social media platform Twitter and released a video blasting out the incident and people responsible for it.

 

 

The video shows Akshay Kumar saying, “The incident makes me feel we are evolving backwards, from humans to animals, rather beasts because even animals are better."

