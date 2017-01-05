Birthday girl Deepika Padukone on top of her game

New Delhi: From Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om to Vin Diesel's XXX: Return of Xander Cage, for Deepika Padukone there's no challenge that she can't accept.

The Bollywood actor who looks all set to make her Hollywood debut in XXX: Return of Xander Cage is celebrating her 31st birthday today.

The daughter of the badminton legend Prakash Padukone, who was once initially inclined towards sports, left her sporting career to pursue her dreams of becoming a fashion model and we can say that we are glad it happened.

From becoming the most followed Asian personality on Twitter and to feature in the Forbes list of top 10 highest paid actresses in the world, Deepika witnessed an unstoppable 2016.

The gorgeous actress has also made her presence on the international stage by presenting an award at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) to Canadian Grammy- award winning artist The Weeknd.

Despite featuring in Bollywood blockbuster movies, her involvement in social causes is something that makes her standout.

Earlier, she admitted suffering from depression on national TV when she was apparently on top of her game and has managed to continue her ‘Mastani’ reign in India and abroad.

The 31-year-old has been vocal about issues such as feminism, her personal fight in depression and among other things.

She came up with her fashion label ‘All About You’ and is also the founder of The Live Love Laugh Foundation, creating awareness on mental health in India.

The birthday-girl, who is currently in abroad to kickstart the film's promotion in Mexico, says she is nervous and excited about her Hollywood debut 'xXx - Return of Xander Cage' that stars Vin Diesel.

"I am really excited. This is my Hollywood debut. I am very nervous, but I am also very excited. And today is the beginning to that journey. Hopefully, we will be coming to India soon," Deepika said before leaving for Mexico for the film's promotion.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress is proud to represent her country especially in this kind of action franchise film.

She is really excited and is very sure her fans will enjoy the action feast movie.