I've become more flirtatious now, says actress Flora Saini

Mumbai: Actress Flora Saini, popular for her role as Priyanka in web series "Maid In India", says she has become more flirtatious in nature than she ever was.

"Maid In India" is a comedy web series where the story revolves around a maid named Priyanka, who is a Dubai returned, social media addict, highly tech savvy and gives some hilarious solutions to daily life and household problems.

The second season of the show is currently running and will go on till February 20 on Web Talkies, a video entertainment channel.

Asked if essaying the character brought any changes in her personality, Flora told IANS: "I think I have become more flirtatious now, like the character Priyanka that I play in ‘Maid In India'. I was a bit of an introvert person earlier, but now I indulge in healthy flirting at times, which is fun."

Coming from a modelling background, Flora started working in the southern Indian film industry, especially those in Telugu. She even featured in Hindi films like "Lakshmi", "MSG: The Messenger", "Dhanak" and "Guddu Ki Gun".

Flora finds comedy the most enjoyable genre.

"I've played simple girls and dramatic characters, but I am really thankful to Umesh Ghadge, writer and director of ‘Maid in India', who gave me a chance to play a funny character like Priyanka. Unless you get a chance to play different characters, you cannot explore your ability as a performer.

"People appreciate my comic timing that I was unaware of before the web series. But the credit goes to our director as his performance is the reference point for me during the shooting," she said.

Whether in web series or in films, the portrayal of women characters is strong these days.

Happy about it, the actress, who also has a role in the Vidya Balan starrer "Begum Jaan", said: "I am very happy that audience is receptive to good stories irrespective of the gender (it talks about). I must mention that Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranut are game-changers in that. It was a lovely experience working with her (Vidya) and I am really hopeful for the film."