Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Tamil remake of 'Pellichooplu'
By
| Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 23:37
First Published |
Tamannaah Bhatia, Pellichooplu, Tamannaah Bhatia Pellichooplu, Pellichooplu Tamil remake, Senthil Veeraasamy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chennai, Entertainment news, Tollywood news

Tamannaah Bhatia will star in the yet-untitled Tamil remake of recent Telugu indie hit 'Pellichooplu' | Photo: IANS

Chennai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will star in the yet-untitled Tamil remake of recent Telugu indie hit "Pellichooplu".
 
Confirming the news, the film's director Senthil Veeraasamy told IANS: "Yes, we have finalised Tamannaah. We are in the process of locking the rest of the cast."
 
The film will be produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and it's slated to go on the floors later this year. 
 
 
"Pellichooplu" was one of the critically-acclaimed Telugu films of 2016, and it was directed by debutant Tharun Bhasckar Dhaassyam.
 
Amidst all the romance and laugh-aloud humour, this refreshing take on modern day romance makes a gentle, intelligent case for an educated woman. 
 
Tags:
Tamannaah Bhatia, Pellichooplu, Tamannaah Bhatia Pellichooplu, Pellichooplu Tamil remake, Senthil Veeraasamy, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chennai
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.