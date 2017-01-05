Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Tamil remake of 'Pellichooplu'

Chennai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will star in the yet-untitled Tamil remake of recent Telugu indie hit "Pellichooplu".

Confirming the news, the film's director Senthil Veeraasamy told IANS: "Yes, we have finalised Tamannaah. We are in the process of locking the rest of the cast."

The film will be produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and it's slated to go on the floors later this year.

"Pellichooplu" was one of the critically-acclaimed Telugu films of 2016, and it was directed by debutant Tharun Bhasckar Dhaassyam.

Amidst all the romance and laugh-aloud humour, this refreshing take on modern day romance makes a gentle, intelligent case for an educated woman.