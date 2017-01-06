I'm a cancer slayer, says Shannen Doherty
By
| Friday, January 6, 2017 - 07:10
First Published |
'I'm a cancer slayer'

Los Angeles: Actress Shannen Doherty, who is currently undergoing radiation treatment for breast cancer, has called herself a "cancer slayer".
 
The 45-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2015 and has since undergone both chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.
 
Doherty took to Instagram to post a motivational message encouraging people to going through similar treatments to keep "moving", reports etonline.com.
 
 
She also posted a video in which she can be seen performing an aerobics exercise to Pitbull's "Fuego", alongside celebrity fitness trainer Neda.
 
Alongside the video, Doherty wrote: "Radiation is tiring. It builds up within you and sometimes one just struggles to keep their eyes open. You can see how tired I am here but I'm still moving!! Any movement is so good during treatment, not just for the body, but for your mind as well. Cancer slayer."
 
