Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gets his humour from his late grandmother

Los Angeles: Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he got his sense of humour from his grandmother, who is now no more.

Johnson says his grandmother showed him how to laugh at himself and teased him when he was younger, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

During a question and answer session video posted on YouTube, Johnson was asked where he got his sense of humour from?

To that, Johnson replied: "I was a bad**s dancer when I was a teenager and my grandmother would say, 'If you keep dancing like that, your ball will fall.' She basically meant your balls were gonna drop off your body. So I would say I got my sense of humour from my dead grandmother."