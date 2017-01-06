Are Kylie Jenner, Tyga married?
By
| Friday, January 6, 2017 - 07:47
First Published |
Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Kylie Jenner married Tyga, Kris Jenner, rapper Tyga, private wedding, Kardashians and Jenner

Are Kylie Jenner, Tyga married?

Los Angeles: Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner has reportedly married rapper Tyga.
 
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister secretly walked down the aisle with her beau Tyga in a "very private" wedding over the holidays, reports aceshowbiz.com.
 
According to a Life & Style magazine, which has a picture of the 19-year-old reality TV star in a white dress on its cover, claims the couple exchanged vows in a "small ceremony" at "Kylie's festively decorated home".
 
"The wedding was very low-key and organised at the last minute and was attended by only family and some of their close friends," said a source.
 
 
"They only invited family and a couple of close friends because they wanted to keep it very private," the source added. 
 
Jenner's mother Kris was also in attendance, though she initially "tried to put a stop to the celebration."
 
However, neither Kylie nor Tyga have spoken about it.
Tags:
Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Kylie Jenner married Tyga, Kris Jenner, Rapper Tyga, private wedding, Kardashians and Jenner
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.