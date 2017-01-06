Veteran Indian actor Om Puri passes away at 66

New Delhi: In an appalling development on Friday, veteran Indian actor In an appalling development on Friday, veteran Indian actor Om Puri passed away at the age of 66.

The actor died after suffering a massive heart attack.

Om Puri was born in Ambala, Haryana on 18th October 1950. His father worked in the railways and also served in the Indian Army for a brief period of time. He is also an alumnus of the 1973 class of National School of Drama where Naseeruddin Shah was a co-student.

Om Puri was an Indian actor who has appeared in mainstream commercial Pakistani, Indian, British, and Hollywood, Independent films and art films. His credits also include appearances in American films. He has been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India.