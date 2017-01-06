Watch the classic and intriguing trailer of 'Rangoon'

Mumbai: After teasing the fans with intriguing posters, the makers of ‘Rangoon’ have finally released the trailer of the movie.

Helmed by phenomenal director Vishal Bharadwaj the movie features Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles.

In the movie, Kangana plays the role of Miss Julia, a popular film actor whose character is based on Fearless Nadia and Saif plays the role of a producer. The movie is set in 1944 when India was fighting to gain Independence. It was during that time Julia was sent to Burma to motivate soldiers where she meets Shahid, a soldier entrusted to keep Julia safe.

The trailer of the romantic drama, Rangoon reveals the love triangle between Saif, Kangana, Shahid and their story of love, war, deceit.

WATCH the trailer here:

Both Saif and Shahid are considered to be Vishal Bharadwaj's favourite. Saif's character in 'Omkara' as Langda Tyagi is unforgettable. Shahid's dotting role in 'Kaminey' and 'Haider' was no less.

'Rangoon' also made headlines because of the fact that it stars Kareena Kapoor's former boyfriend Shahid and husband Saif Ali Khan.