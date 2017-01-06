As AR Rahman turns 50, here are some of his chart-topping numbers

New Delhi: AR Rahman, one of India's best music composer, has given the industry so many incredible hits that it's hard to find someone who is not a fan of his. So as he turns 50 today, let's take a look at some of his numbers that became his fans' all-time favourites.

It is very rare when one can guess the music composer by just listening to one of his songs but with AR Rahman and the way he composes, it gives you the feel that it’s him as his music has always been full of big variations added with melodic bass that gives you goosebumps.

Rahman's music has always been addictive; one just can't just stop listening to it. The variety of instruments that he uses in his compositions brings forth feelings - emotional, sad or motivating.

Here we have compiled some of his greatest hits that have always been at the top of the charts and that have the classic Indian touch that forces us to tap the repeat button again and again and again.