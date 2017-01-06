Bollywood laments death of veteran actor Om Puri
By
| Friday, January 6, 2017 - 19:30
First Published |
Om Puri, Om Puri dead, heart attack, bollywood, B-town, Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Bollywood mourns, Bollywood laments, Actor Om Puri, Om Puri Films, Jane Bhi Do Yaro

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri breathed his last on Friday morning after he suffered a massive heart attack.

Om Puri as an actor is not only a known face in Indian cinema but also in Pakistani, British and Hollywood movies.

As soon as the news of his death surfaced, condolences and tributes from B-Town started pouring in on social media. 

 

 

Also Read: Veteran Indian actor Om Puri passes away at 66

Om Puri who was born on October 18, 1950 made his debut in 1976. In the year 1990, the late actor won the Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian award of India.

 

Tags:
Om Puri, Om Puri dead, heart attack, bollywood, B-town, Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Bollywood mourns, Bollywood laments, Actor Om Puri, om puri films, Jane Bhi Do Yaro
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.