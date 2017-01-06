Bollywood laments death of veteran actor Om Puri

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri breathed his last on Friday morning after he suffered a massive heart attack.

Om Puri as an actor is not only a known face in Indian cinema but also in Pakistani, British and Hollywood movies.

As soon as the news of his death surfaced, condolences and tributes from B-Town started pouring in on social media.

Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can’t believe that one of our greatest actors #OmPuri is no more. Deeply saddened & shocked. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) January 6, 2017

Om Puri! You have left us all too early.. i am so so sorry..The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind..Will miss you

— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017

OM Puri undergoing postmortem at Cooper Hospital.Will be taken to Trishul around 3pm Funeral at Oshiwara electric crematorium around 6pm — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 6, 2017

T 2495 - Shocked to learn of OM PURI Ji's passing just now.. a dear friend a lovable colleague and an exceptional talent .. in grief ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 6, 2017

“Gods garden must b beautiful, He always takes the best“ Will miss ur laughter over the shared brandy in Berlin. Will miss u lots Omji. RIP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 6, 2017

The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP #OmPuri — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 6, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co-actor in many films...heartfelt condolences to the family. #RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 6, 2017

Have nothing but love n respect for you Om ji... RIP . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 6, 2017

R I P. Will miss you Om! pic.twitter.com/UD6S7y6qUi — Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) January 6, 2017

Shocked & saddened to wake up to the news that #OmPuri has passed. We have lost a brilliant & talented artist. You will be sorely missed. — Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) January 6, 2017

Om Puri who was born on October 18, 1950 made his debut in 1976. In the year 1990, the late actor won the Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian award of India.