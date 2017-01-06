Prabhas had more belief in 'Baahubali': Rajamouli
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 13:12
Prabhas had more belief in 'Baahubali'

Chennai: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli says actor Prabhas, who spent over three-and-a-half-years on the 'Baahubali' franchise, had more belief than anyone in the project.
 
"And that's a wrap for Prabhas. 3.5 years. One hell of a journey. Thanks darling. No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot," Rajamouli tweeted on Friday.
 
Prabhas's role as Shivudu and Mahendra Baahubali in the film made him a national star. His popularity knew no leaps and bounds.
 
In 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', Prabhas will returns as Amarendra Baahubali and find out why Kattappa killed Baahubali.
 
 
With the second part in the franchise slated for release on April 28, the makers are wrapping up the project as quickly as possible.
 
Meanwhile, Prabhas can finally move on to his next Telugu outing, an action thriller with director Sujeeth.
 
