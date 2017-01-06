Leonardo DiCaprio to be presenter at Golden Globes

Los Angeles: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been confirmed to be a presenter at the Golden Globe Awards.

The 42-year-old has joined the list of stars who will be handing out the prizes at the ceremony, which is taking place in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced DiCaprio and Kristen Wiig's participation, via Twitter.

A post on the official Golden Globes Twitter account read: "We can confirm that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kristen Wiig will be presenters at the 74th Golden Globes on Januray 8."

DiCaprio and Wiig join previously announced presenters Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Gal Gadot, Carl Weathers, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Amy Schumer, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia and Reese Witherspoon.

The Golden Globes will be presented by Jimmy Kimmell. Stallone's daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, have already been announced to be sharing the title of Miss Golden Globe.