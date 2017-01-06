Actors Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy in talks to star in 'Triple Frontier'

Los Angeles: Actors Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are in talks to star in upcoming action thriller 'Triple Frontier', but there seem to scheduling conflicts.

The film will be directed by J.C. Chandor.

'Triple Frontier' is set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina, and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge -- making 'la triple frontera' difficult to monitor and a haven for organised crime, reports variety.com.

The pic was originally supposed to be a follow up to 'The Hurt Locker', with every actor from Tom Hanks to Will Smith to Leonardo DiCaprio at one point showing interest in joining the ensemble.