Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om thinks Salman Khan is an ISI agent
| Friday, January 6, 2017 - 17:52
Swami Om has claimed that Salman Khan is an ISI agent.

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has crossed all the levels of decency by peeing on his fellow contestants during a task. As per reports, Swami threw his urine on inmates Bani J and Rohan Mehra.

He was immediately expelled out of the Bigg Boss house.

Now, the self-proclaimed Godman has claimed that the Bigg Boss 10 host Salman Khan is an ISI agent.

Swami in an interview with a news channel said Salman Khan has connections with the underworld dons. He also accused the makers of supplying drugs to the female contestants in the house.

To add to the rant, Swami blamed the contestants of spiking his food and mixing it with drugs. According to him, the fellow contestants mistreated Swami inside the house and the makers of the show threatened to kill him.

Swami was already warned innumerable times, both by the housemates and by Salman Khan over his inappropriate behaviour which has come to the forefront during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house.

 

