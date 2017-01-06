Kolkata literature festival to pay tribute to Bob Dylan, Mahasweta Devi

Kolkata: The eighth edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF) will pay tributes to Nobel laureate Bob Dylan and late author-activist Mahasweta Devi and will also focus on India's northeast.

"AKLF 2017 programming spans the entire spectrum of inclusion, from women and children to the underprivileged, including our tribute to Mahasweta Devi who brought the most marginalised into the fold of literature. Every evening for three days, the fest will pay a tribute to Bob Dylan through poetry and contemporary music," said festival directors Maina Bhagat and Anjum Katyal.

This apart, the era of post-truth and the impact of different media on our reality today will also be discussed from January 15 to January 18, they said.

The organisers also announced a two-day Oxford Junior Literary Festival and the festival's association with Unicef@70 global campaign.