Movie makers considering options for Princess Leia

Los Angeles: After Carrie Fisher's death, production houses Lucasfilm and Disney are considering different options for the role of Princess Leia in next "Star Wars" movies.

It was said that Leia, the iconic character played by Fisher, would have a bigger role in the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode VIII". It was also reported that the late actress finished the shooting prior to her death. But according to sources, Leia would get even bigger role in "Star Wars: Episode IX", reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The next "Star Wars" movies are planned to have two key scenes involving Leia. She might have a reunion with her brother Luke Skywalker and a confrontation with her son Kylo Ren.

Lucasfilm and Disney might rewrite the part of "Episode VIII" and give Leia lesser role.

Another option is CGI enhancements to recreate Fisher's presence, just like what they did to resurrect Peter Cushing and make Fisher young again in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

But according to Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Michael Fink, there is more to it than meets the eye.

"I have no doubt, given some of the recent work I've seen, there are filmmakers who will be willing to take up the challenge. But, so far, we have seen moments of success but not full performances. Should we create additional roles for Princess Leia? I don't think so," Fink said.